Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Comparing side by side

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) and DSP Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions Inc. 78 3.77 N/A 5.89 13.37 DSP Group Inc. 13 2.64 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Skyworks Solutions Inc. and DSP Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.3% 22.4% DSP Group Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1%

Risk & Volatility

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. DSP Group Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Skyworks Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.7. Competitively, DSP Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DSP Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Skyworks Solutions Inc. and DSP Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 DSP Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 13.91% for Skyworks Solutions Inc. with average target price of $91.5. DSP Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $15 average target price and a 9.81% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Skyworks Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than DSP Group Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares and 78.9% of DSP Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of DSP Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Skyworks Solutions Inc. -6.32% -12.77% -5.1% 2.73% -20.47% 17.5% DSP Group Inc. -3.38% 0.69% 12.39% 17.55% 16.8% 30.36%

For the past year Skyworks Solutions Inc. has weaker performance than DSP Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Skyworks Solutions Inc. beats DSP Group Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and Mobile. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies. It also enables converged voice, audio, video, and data connectivity across various mobile, consumer, and enterprise products, including mobile and wearable devices, connected multimedia screens, home automation and security, cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. The company sells its products primarily through distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. DSP Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.