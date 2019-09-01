SkyWest (SKYW) to pay $0.12 on Oct 4, 2019; Petiq – Class A (PETQ) Shorts Up By 3.89%

SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) is expected to pay $0.12 on Oct 4, 2019. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.12 dividend. SkyWest Inc’s current price of $57.26 translates into 0.21% yield. SkyWest Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.26. About 106,914 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017

Petiq Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:PETQ) had an increase of 3.89% in short interest. PETQ's SI was 4.36 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.89% from 4.19M shares previously. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66.

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. It has a 9.18 P/E ratio. The firm operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements.

