Skywest (SKYW) Stake Maintained by Altimeter Capital Management Lp; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $3.41 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94M, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 3.42 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video)

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 222,619 shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 6.28% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET AIRLINES CONTINUED PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED 2018 WIND DOWN OF ITS FLYING AGREEMENT WITH DELTA DURING QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE

