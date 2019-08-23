Skywest (SKYW) Shareholder U S Global Investors Has Trimmed Stake; News New (NWSA) Position Boosted by Independent Franchise Partners Llp

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 18,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 57,036 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 75,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 62,241 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST COMBINED MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.2% VS. 81%; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 4.77M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The institutional investor held 29.82M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370.96 million, up from 25.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.7. About 1.47M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 02/04/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Complete Transaction to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 05/03/2018 – News Corp and Telstra Sign Definitive Agreements to Combine Foxtel and FOX SPORTS Australia; 02/04/2018 – NEWS CORP & TELSTRA COMPLETE FOXTEL TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – News Corp says governments must curb Big Tech data abuse; 10/05/2018 – News Corp Revenue Lifted by Real Estate and Book Units; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY NEWS AND INFORMATION SERVICES REVENUE $1,286 MLN VS $1,263 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP – QTRLY LOSS WAS PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY NON-CASH WRITE-DOWNS OF $998 MLN RELATED TO FOXTEL & FOX SPORTS AUSTRALIA

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 22,429 shares to 51,020 shares, valued at $5.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 8,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP).

More notable recent SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors skittish on airline stocks – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will U.S. Rental Car Segment Aid Hertz’s (HTZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Influence SkyWest’s (SKYW) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership accumulated 29,001 shares. Phocas Corp holds 1.36% or 248,888 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.02% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Anchor Cap Llc reported 34,248 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Altimeter Mgmt Lp holds 0.07% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd holds 0.09% or 45,000 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 19,208 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 28 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Llc has invested 0.02% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Cwm has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Advsrs Asset Management, Colorado-based fund reported 671 shares. Moreover, Leuthold Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 9,611 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). 580 are owned by Huntington Bancshares. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares to 103,053 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Bank of America, News Corp and Philip Morris – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Slip after Trump Says China Trade Talks Could be Canceled – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate News Corp. (NWSA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Interview: Bill Nygren & Win Murray’s Answers to Your Investing Questions, Part II – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.