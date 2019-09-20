Skywest (SKYW) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Upped Its Stake by $1.50 Million as Stock Declined

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $614.04M market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 227,626 shares traded or 101.84% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 112,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $58.72. About 284,619 shares traded or 39.64% up from the average. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $69; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW); 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 1.13 million shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $45.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 31,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold SKYW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 45.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,415 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.02% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Argi Invest Service Lc owns 6,676 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 174,803 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 1.03 million shares. Miles Capital has 0.22% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 19,100 shares. Shell Asset stated it has 13,188 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Everence Cap Management has invested 0.07% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0.01% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) or 296,518 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 226,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

