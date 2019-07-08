Skywest (SKYW) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.45 Million; As Home Federal Bancorp Of Louisiana (HFBL) Stock Price Rose, Banc Funds Co Has Trimmed Holding by $601,741

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,457 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, up from 135,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.5. About 7,017 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 6.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana (HFBL) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 19,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 69,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Home Federal Bancorp Inc. Of Louisiana for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.35 million market cap company. It closed at $32.62 lastly. It is down 22.63% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBL News: 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Reports Results of Operations for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) 3Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Home Federal Bancorp Inc of Louis, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBL); 26/04/2018 – HOME FEDERAL BANCORP INC OF LOUISIANA QTRLY SHR $0.54; 11/04/2018 – Home Federal Bancorp (LA) Declares Dividend of 12c

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Western Financial Inc. by 74,811 shares to 558,907 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. by 78,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,852 shares, and has risen its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold HFBL shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 317,915 shares or 5.83% less from 337,598 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 301 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Limited Com reported 1.29% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Bancshares Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) for 1 shares. The Michigan-based Seizert Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 11,590 shares. Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp stated it has 0% in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL). Firefly Value Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 65,471 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 50,145 shares. Fj Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 121,471 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold SKYW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.80 million shares or 3.10% less from 47.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 10,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 148,251 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 30,483 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). New York-based Jane Street Group has invested 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Hanson & Doremus Management holds 15,707 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 29,001 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James reported 42,155 shares. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 0.03% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 11,762 shares. Par Cap invested in 0.46% or 458,884 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Co reported 0% in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW). Parkside Finance Bancorporation owns 0% invested in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) for 96 shares.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20,600 shares to 47,820 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,878 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR).