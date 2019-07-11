Skywest (SKYW) Shareholder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lifted Holding; Saba Capital Management LP Position in Community Health Sys New (CYH) Has Cut as Valuation Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (CYH) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67M, down from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Community Health Sys Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 606,876 shares traded. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has declined 24.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CYH News: 20/03/2018 – QUORUM – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS IT WAS SEEKING TO TERMINATE, EFFECTIVE SEPT 30, A SHARED SERVICES TRANSITION SERVICES AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Community Health Sys Extends Early Tender Deadline of Exchange Offers; 05/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Exchange Offers; 01/05/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS REPORTS PROPOSED EXCHANGE OFFERS; 06/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH CUT TO Caa1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES COMMUNITY HEALTH SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Community Health Systems, On Watch Negative; 23/05/2018 – Community Health Systems Announces Early Tender Results for Exchange Offers and Extends Early Tender Deadline; 20/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH – CHS SEEKING TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT, DATED APRIL 29, 2016 BY AND BETWEEN REVENUE CYCLE SERVICE CENTER & QHCCS; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMUNITY HEALTH’S CFR TO Caa1; OUTLOOK STAB

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 200,656 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 6.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined April 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 26/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Profit; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62

More notable recent Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Notice of Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Case Filed on Behalf of Purchasers of Community Health Systems, Inc. Securities – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Community Health Systems misses by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Brentwood company at risk of being delisted from the NYSE – Nashville Business Journal” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) were released by: Digitaljournal.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for BE, CYH and TUSK: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CEO Wayne Smith bets more than $3M of his own cash on CHS turnaround – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold CYH shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 110.55 million shares or 4.62% less from 115.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Shanda Asset Holdings has 16.59% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). 14,710 were reported by Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. 107,200 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 7,172 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 1.35 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) for 67,925 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited owns 44,501 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 179,296 shares. Spark Investment Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 978,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 43 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,219 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc accumulated 0.01% or 49,935 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $320,000 activity.

Analysts await Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.49 EPS, down 4,800.00% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Community Health Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.55% EPS growth.

