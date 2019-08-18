Skywest (SKYW) Share Price Rose While Rwc Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake by $6.21 Million; Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding Maintained by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 993,405 shares traded or 42.57% up from the average. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGH-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT OTHER REVENUE GROWTH DRIVEN BY CONSUMER PACKAGED GOODS FOR FISCAL 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 22/03/2018 – Innovative Digital Workforce Platform Streamlining Functionality for QSR Operators Becoming Reliant on Gig Economy; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS BEEN SHORT RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL AND DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP FOR ABOUT A YEAR – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 36.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, down from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 121,168 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 08/03/2018 SKYWEST, INC. REPORTS COMBINED FEBRUARY 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINES AND EXPRESSJET AIRLINES; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $69

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “High Royalty Fees to Aid Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks a Great Buy After Q3 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Dunkin’ Brands: Why Did The Stock Double In 3.5 Years? – Forbes” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Announces Appointment Of Stephanie Lilak As Chief Human Resources Officer – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dunkin’ Brands’ Shares Gain Nearly 30% YTD: More Room to Run? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGF) by 102,159 shares to 25,443 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,304 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD).

