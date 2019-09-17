Skywest (SKYW) Holder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increases Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 5,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 157,043 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.53 million, down from 162,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 280,090 shares traded or 38.51% up from the average. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/04/2018 – SKYWEST – LOAD FACTOR FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 80.2 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN MARCH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $69; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST, REPORTS COMBINED FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC FOR SKYWEST AIRLINE; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Rev $783.4M; 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST APRIL BLOCK HOURS DOWN 5% Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – Towle & Co Exits Position in SkyWest; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 223,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.67M, up from 936,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 15.57 million shares traded or 105.73% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK CLARIFICATION ON REPORT OF ARREST OF EX-GM FOR FRAUD; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Opel’s new boss to seek concessions from unions in pay talks; 02/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @GM’s Electric Bolt Slows As @Tesla #Model3 Picks Up Speed $GM #AutoSales; 27/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 28/03/2018 – GM’s Cruise CTO Departs After Trouble Recruiting Women Engineers; 06/03/2018 – Comment: GM plant closure threat serves as warning for Seoul; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 132,643 shares to 815,221 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Corporation holds 448,767 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 375,965 are owned by Fairfax Financial Ltd Can. The Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Invest Management has invested 2.42% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.36% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Raymond James Financial Serv reported 213,616 shares. Assetmark holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 104,614 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 1.71 million shares. 166,399 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests Limited. Comerica Savings Bank reported 295,586 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 69,921 shares. Patten Gru holds 0.11% or 6,791 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Grp owns 4,103 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership stated it has 4.28% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 647,697 are owned by Natixis L P.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7,960 shares to 93,670 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 123,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC).