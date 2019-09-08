Skywest (SKYW) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $648,000 as Share Value Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Holds Holding in Deluxe (DLX)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 23,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 89,876 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 66,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 219,975 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q REV. $491.9M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NON-GAAP EPS FROM $5.60 TO $5.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 118,980 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q Net $54.4M; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 09/04/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Reports Combined March 2018 Traffic for SkyWest Airlines and ExpressJet Airlines; 19/04/2018 – NBC Chicago: #BREAKING: SkyWest Airlines plane forced to return to its gate at O’Hare Airport after report of “issue,”; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 26/04/2018 – Skywest 1Q EPS $1.03; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ SkyWest Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKYW)

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 885,461 shares to 97,279 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 34,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,913 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Inc holds 0.04% or 19,623 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 10,275 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 768,266 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 1,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap owns 0.89% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 38,379 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Inc holds 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) or 51,527 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.05% or 643,610 shares. Prudential Finance accumulated 471,370 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 63,985 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). North Star Investment Mgmt invested in 700 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 13,000 were accumulated by Lipe Dalton.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dropbox Inc by 200,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc by 109,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).