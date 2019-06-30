SkyWest Inc. (SKYW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA), both competing one another are Regional Airlines companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWest Inc. 54 0.98 N/A 5.97 9.90 Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 28 0.47 N/A 4.57 5.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to SkyWest Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. SkyWest Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWest Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 5% Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

SkyWest Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SkyWest Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. SkyWest Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SkyWest Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWest Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

SkyWest Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.08% and an $68 average target price. Meanwhile, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential upside is 2.08%. The results provided earlier shows that SkyWest Inc. appears more favorable than Hawaiian Holdings Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SkyWest Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.5% and 91.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of SkyWest Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SkyWest Inc. -1.15% 1.49% 7.49% 4.4% 6.28% 32.88% Hawaiian Holdings Inc. -0.52% -8.86% -12.27% -26.66% -27.53% 2.08%

For the past year SkyWest Inc. has stronger performance than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors SkyWest Inc. beats Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

SkyWest, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a regional airline in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it provided scheduled passenger and air freight services with approximately 3,160 total daily departures to various destinations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean; and had a fleet of 652 aircraft. The company operates its flights as Delta Connection, United Express, American Eagle, or Alaska under code-share arrangements. It also offers regional jet service to airports; and airport customer and ground handling services for other airlines throughout its system. SkyWest, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in St. George, Utah.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and New York City, New York; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Beijing, China, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 8 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 2 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 3 ATR42 aircraft. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, the State of Hawai'i.