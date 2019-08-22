Skytop Capital Management Upped Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Position by $2.16 Million as Market Value Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Integre Asset Management Raised Holding by $848,536

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 5,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 25,350 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, up from 20,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $214.29. About 263,772 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 10/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS STILL SEE 100 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Dail; 09/03/2018 – CFTC: CFTC Approves the Transfer of Open Interest in Credit Default Swaps from CME to ICC; 28/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Non-Binding GBP10 a Share Takeover Offer From CME Group; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – Illinois Cannabis Education Expo 1st to Include Patient Education & Professional CME/CEU Platforms!; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $96.42. About 234,024 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bancorp holds 0.07% or 1,338 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Santa Barbara Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 928,841 shares. 149,282 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Amp Investors Limited reported 268,956 shares. Granite Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.31% stake. Cleararc Capital holds 0.27% or 8,693 shares. 102 are held by Camarda Fin Advisors Lc. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 1.35 million shares. 8,945 are owned by Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 5,247 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services owns 443 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware has invested 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 14,670 shares.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 3,129 shares to 6,203 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,049 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,424 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

