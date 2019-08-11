Skytop Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) as Valuation Rose; Green Dot Class A (GDOT) Stock Price Declined While Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Boosted Its Holding

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Green Dot Corp Class A (GDOT) by 78.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 12,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 27,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 15,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Green Dot Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 8.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 3.55M shares traded or 354.34% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 67C; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Material Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11,045 shares to 183,309 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,836 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,774 shares. 20,287 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. 4.45M are owned by Vanguard Grp. Pembroke Mgmt reported 254,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 137,506 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Metropolitan Life accumulated 0.05% or 18,092 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Lc accumulated 300,330 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild & Company Asset Us invested in 594,820 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Connor Clark Lunn Inv invested in 0.03% or 73,350 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Advisory Service Limited Com stated it has 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,349 shares. Financial Bank Of The West stated it has 3,608 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Company holds 120,005 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Archon Partners Ltd, New York-based fund reported 29,800 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny invested in 0.03% or 17,277 shares. Comm Comml Bank reported 841 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,765 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 4,380 shares. Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,244 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amf Pensionsforsakring, Sweden-based fund reported 104,032 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 3,699 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 211,233 shares.

