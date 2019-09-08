Skytop Capital Management Upped General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake; Monarch Alternative Capital LP Has Lowered Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding by $16.08 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 4.90M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM Financial 1Q Net $369 Million; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 07/03/2018 – GM also is looking for partners in the energy industry and beyond to help it build out a US network of EV charging stations; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON FILING FOR COURT RECEIVERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – S.KOREA EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DUE DILLEGENCE ON GM KOREA EARLY MAY – KDB CHAIRMAN; 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL AUTO SALES POST -13.4 PCT GROWTH IN FEBRUARY FROM JANUARY – ANFAVEA; 25/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Cooper Standard for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 28/03/2018 – A top exec at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months; 17/04/2018 – GM’s Shift to Quarterly Sales Spurs Data Supplier to Follow Suit

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80B market cap company. It closed at $11.51 lastly. It is down 7.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 13/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Agreement to Bring Harrah’s-Branded Tribal Casino to Northern California; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap accumulated 0.15% or 143,200 shares. Sequoia Financial Limited Liability has 5,449 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 187,005 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co holds 0.18% or 8.35M shares in its portfolio. 630 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company. Nexus Invest Management Incorporated holds 2.41% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 440,165 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 0.17% or 4.24M shares. Skytop Cap Ltd Llc owns 4.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 118,000 shares. Cls Ltd Llc holds 0% or 245 shares. Signalpoint Asset Ltd Company reported 6,643 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 1.77 million shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 12,184 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 522,870 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Archon Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 136,000 shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

