Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Take (TTWO) Position by $1.22 Million; Amgen Com (AMGN) Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Decreased Stake by $304,000

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.46. About 2.48M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 7.96% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $124.56. About 5.32M shares traded or 222.24% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jp Marvel Inv Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 5,148 shares. Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership has 116,108 shares. Fagan Associate Inc has 0.84% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Massachusetts-based Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.64% or 19,100 shares. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 379,600 shares. Moreover, New England Mngmt has 0.25% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,900 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 28,314 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 1,728 shares. Moreover, Advisory Network Lc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85 shares. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 82 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,539 shares. Aviva Plc owns 42,167 shares.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – TQQQ, NFLX, COST, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Amgen and Gilead Sciences Better Buys After Second-Quarter Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Moreover, Cheviot Value has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 134,800 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.14% or 2,699 shares. Baxter Bros holds 3,947 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Commerce has invested 0.79% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bowling Portfolio Limited reported 15,228 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited stated it has 1,557 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Intersect Cap Ltd Llc owns 6,501 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ima Wealth Incorporated invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.8% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 5,380 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Liability Co. 3,994 are owned by Glenview Retail Bank Dept. Welch Grp Limited Com accumulated 1,349 shares.