Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) as Share Price Rose; Globeflex Capital LP Raised Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Holding by $947,652; Stock Value Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 2.49 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 3,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 13,087 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, up from 10,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $309.95. About 304,609 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4,724 shares to 4,230 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 69,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,045 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Coastline owns 6,520 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 2,300 shares stake. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.29% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Svcs Automobile Association reported 5,108 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 105,522 shares. Gam Ag owns 2,828 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 286,079 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 5,109 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Mngmt North America reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Putnam Invs Ltd invested in 0.02% or 25,613 shares. Prudential Public Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 1,145 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 30,951 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 0.06% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 5,059 shares.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $51.89M for 15.25 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

