Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.17 Million; Keycorp New (KEY) Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Increased Holding by $4.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 664.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 326,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,158 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, up from 49,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 2.84 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 11.34 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5.19M shares. Bonness Enterprises holds 4.34% or 56,700 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 652,121 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Liability holds 2.53% or 487,790 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.91% or 840,093 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth owns 78,485 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 132 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp invested 6.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Financial Services Incorporated reported 17,984 shares. Paragon Mgmt Limited accumulated 78,149 shares. Northstar Inv Ltd reported 3.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont has 496,423 shares for 8.24% of their portfolio. 61,357 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Ny.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,440 shares to 3,635 shares, valued at $606,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 42,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,423 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Graham Investment Advisors Lp reported 323,250 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Dana Advisors holds 0.59% or 800,986 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset New York owns 4,113 shares. Mirae Asset Invests accumulated 37,947 shares. & Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,231 shares. Pettee Investors invested 0.38% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 27,546 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 21,749 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset Management holds 0.01% or 447,018 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 190 shares. 784,813 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Management. Mackay Shields has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 196,335 shares.