Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.87 Million; Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $1.39 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 19,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.73 million, down from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $564.85. About 147,621 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 44,249 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

