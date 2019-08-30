Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Take (TTWO) by $1.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 90,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 786,591 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.47 million, down from 877,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 12.15 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $131.63. About 735,328 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport And Limited Liability Company owns 443,392 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. 3.70M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research, California-based fund reported 138,994 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Registered Inv Advisor has 0.21% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 5,828 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.05% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset holds 55,366 shares. 444,304 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 59,369 shares. 802,603 were reported by Eagle Asset Management Inc. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.57% or 8,300 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Com owns 287 shares. 260 were accumulated by Synovus Corp.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 209,964 shares to 509,756 shares, valued at $20.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montecito Comml Bank And Trust invested in 0.86% or 52,242 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc invested in 1.35% or 466,000 shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 40,088 shares. Noesis Mangement invested in 7,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Fincl Consulate, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,486 shares. Harding Loevner LP accumulated 845 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Assocs Inc has 61,923 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability Company holds 3.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 279,429 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment reported 400,593 shares stake. Moreover, Wilkins Counsel Inc has 0.42% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Com reported 4,465 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 47,420 shares. At National Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Filament Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).