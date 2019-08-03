Skytop Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; Parkwood Lowered Its Primerica (PRI) Holding as Valuation Declined

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 27.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 12,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 32,578 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, down from 45,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 145,917 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 09/04/2018 – lttiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co accumulated 275 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd invested in 431,833 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc holds 0.19% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 7,339 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 137,907 shares. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Com reported 135,584 shares. The Kansas-based Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.12% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Citigroup owns 14,473 shares. Gru holds 111,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). M&T State Bank Corp reported 5,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 22,118 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.15% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4,736 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 33,248 shares.

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61 million for 13.70 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,304 shares to 51,477 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 59.81M shares. 1.46M were reported by Eagle Asset Management. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Co has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advsrs Ok invested in 3.2% or 253,458 shares. Joho Capital Ltd reported 408,000 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 8.59M shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett And accumulated 2.88 million shares. Blackrock Inc reported 2.63% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategic Fincl Inc has invested 1.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooperman Leon G has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bennicas Associate, California-based fund reported 41,994 shares. 21,200 were reported by Credit Lc.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.