Skytop Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $2.66 Million as Share Value Rose; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Stake in Anthem (ANTM) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending bill includes bid to solve international email privacy impasse; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 10/05/2018 – Bill Gates struggled to quit this bad habit to make sure Microsoft was a success; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 27,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 73,947 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.87 million, down from 101,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.79% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Owners Pass New Anthem Policy; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 86,827 shares to 474,658 shares, valued at $25.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 18,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Central Bancshares Trust has 0.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,323 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.17% or 28,622 shares. Barr E S And invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Drexel Morgan And has 2.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,682 shares. L S Advsrs reported 102,779 shares. World Asset reported 3.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 114,607 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arizona-based Davis Selected Advisers has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wolverine Asset Limited Liability reported 1,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howard Mgmt holds 311,325 shares. Wafra stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State holds 4.06% or 263,290 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 137,047 shares or 3.04% of the stock.