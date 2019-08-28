Skytop Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Stock Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Valuation Rose, Covington Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $517,120

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $134.41. About 2.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 199,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.16 million, up from 193,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 1.20 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 16/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127 FROM $125; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Bank & Trust N A reported 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 179,004 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clough Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 78,200 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited owns 1.47 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.48% or 240,417 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 1.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 145,861 shares. Boston Common Asset Ltd Com holds 146,013 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs holds 21,234 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Fcg Limited Liability Corp holds 0.99% or 29,685 shares. Everence Cap has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Trust National Bank stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chemical National Bank & Trust holds 137,800 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Inv Com reported 32,553 shares stake. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs reported 5.82% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 24,367 shares to 172,956 shares, valued at $8.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,243 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ing Groep Nv holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.14M shares. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Limited Company reported 34,231 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 3.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 399,767 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Td Asset Mngmt holds 10.91 million shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Dearborn Ltd Llc reported 1.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4,862 are owned by Nottingham Advsr. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Avalon Advsrs Lc reported 714,215 shares. Firsthand Cap Management holds 4.4% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Limited reported 0.12% stake. 12.59 million were reported by Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation. Hendershot Inc reported 42,396 shares.

