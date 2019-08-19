Skytop Capital Management Raised Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) as Share Value Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Stake by $422,982

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 452,325 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 26,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, up from 24,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Idaho-based Caprock Gp Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Baupost Group Inc Limited Co Ma reported 1.00 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Boston Prns holds 162,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 103,674 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell Associates Limited invested in 0.07% or 680 shares. Mesirow has 94,293 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,826 shares. S Muoio & Limited Com reported 30,813 shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited holds 8,483 shares. American Group Inc invested in 28,561 shares. Community Bank Na owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 50 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 509,105 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0.21% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa by 159,571 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,667 shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Lc accumulated 10,047 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 0.36% or 41,200 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt reported 259 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 1,772 shares. Moreover, Smith Moore & Co has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,376 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 26,619 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & holds 27,148 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 126,413 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mngmt owns 6,186 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 1,902 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc owns 25,932 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group holds 0% or 32 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md accumulated 2.54 million shares. Community Serv Gp Limited Liability invested in 1,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69 shares.

