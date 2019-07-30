Skytop Capital Management Raised Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake; P-A-W Capital Increased Usa Technologies (USAT) Stake by $560,000; Stock Rose

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 192,103 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $101.22. About 136,495 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

