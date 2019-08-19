Skytop Capital Management Position in Take (TTWO) Lowered by $1.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Investec Asset Management LTD Raised Its Dollar General (DG) Stake

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 8,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 189,853 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.65 million, up from 181,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.33. About 710,110 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $130.95. About 532,237 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 72,337 shares to 954,737 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 85,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 3,561 shares stake. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Inc holds 5,580 shares. Guardian Life Communications Of America owns 752 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 0.04% or 4,980 shares. Conning invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Weiss Multi accumulated 23,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 511,634 shares. Private Co Na stated it has 4,651 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 88,816 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Churchill Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 95,719 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.38% or 142,100 shares. 11,493 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Eaton Vance holds 26,480 shares.

