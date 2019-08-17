Skytop Capital Management Lowered Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.17 Million; Baldwin Brothers Has Lifted Garmin LTD (GRMN) Stake by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.54% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 43.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 41,596 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 28,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 717,657 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN RMAINTAINS 2018 FORECAST FOR REVENUE, PRO FORMA EPS; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL- EXPANDED CONNEXT ECOSYSTEM NOW INCLUDES FLTPLAN.COM WEBSITE, FLTPLAN GO APP ON APPLE AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Nordea: Nordea rolls out payment solution for Fitbit, Garmin smartwatches; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Garmin Stock Finds Its Way Higher After Impressive Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top High-Yield Tech Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Garmin (GRMN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GRMN Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Regulator Marine goes standard with Garmin® marine electronics – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,687 shares to 68,094 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,023 shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 21,525 shares. Twin Cap Inc stated it has 32,270 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Kbc Gru Nv has 10,938 shares. 14,424 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 16,530 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.01% or 3,047 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 250 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has 0.15% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 53,861 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 2,660 shares stake. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 37,410 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 361,803 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 19,282 shares. Whittier Company invested in 0% or 195 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.