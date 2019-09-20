Skytop Capital Management Increases Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST); Ubs Oconnor Maintains Holding in Prologis (PLD)

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Prologis (PLD) by 26.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The hedge fund held 67,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44B, up from 53,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Prologis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.75. About 2.16 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $103.35. About 598,267 shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 14,700 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 12,788 shares. Foster & Motley invested in 23,109 shares. Selz Llc, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Advisory Serv Lc holds 16 shares. 4,435 were accumulated by Pitcairn Company. 536,136 were reported by Geode Mgmt Ltd Com. Csat Invest Advisory LP owns 177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 8,843 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.22 million are held by Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 97,636 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser stated it has 31,598 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pnc Fin Services Grp Inc Inc owns 36,246 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Communications accumulated 2,700 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iterum T by 450 shares to 88,689 shares, valued at $610.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip Co (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 67,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teligent (Prn).