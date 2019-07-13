Skytop Capital Management Increases Position in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR); Oracle Investment Management Holding in Amarin Plc (AMRN) Raised by $102.53 Million

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 5126.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 5.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.05% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.23M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.50 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $21.89. About 6.73M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 427.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 422.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 04/04/2018 – Amarin Updates First Quarter Revenue Guidance, Reiterates Full Year Guidance and Updates on REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Progress and Vascepa® Promotion Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr $0.08; 12/03/2018 – VASCEPA® (ICOSAPENT ETHYL) SHOWED REDUCTIONS IN POTENTIALLY ATHEROGENIC LIPIDS AND INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN PATIENTS WITH PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES AND ELEVATED HIGH-SENSITIVITY C-REACTIVE PROTEIN; 24/05/2018 – Amarin Announces Patent Litigation Settlement Agreement with Teva; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA; 23/04/2018 – Amarin Announces Promotion of Aaron Berg to Position of Chief Commercial Officer

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 1018.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 432,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 474,651 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.35M, up from 42,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $20.32 million activity. 37,530 shares valued at $644,373 were sold by Ketchum Steven B on Thursday, January 31. Kalb Michael Wayne also sold $439,525 worth of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,032 are owned by Shine Advisory. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 9,442 shares in its portfolio. 41,123 are owned by Eqis Capital Mngmt. Emory University accumulated 135,058 shares. Farallon Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 3.25M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 11,000 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability owns 3.17 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Denmark-based C World Wide Gru Hldgs A S has invested 0.2% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 125,225 shares. Birchview Capital Lp owns 59,000 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Hood River Capital Management Ltd Llc owns 2.06 million shares or 2.15% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perceptive Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6.54M shares or 3.83% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 30,600 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Com holds 15,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Personal Fincl Serv accumulated 0.01% or 399 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company invested in 614,447 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Moreover, Td Asset Management Incorporated has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 81,000 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 557,536 were accumulated by Parametric Ltd Liability. Mariner Limited Company accumulated 0% or 5,672 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 538,457 shares stake. Starboard Value Limited Partnership holds 2.57 million shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mgmt LP owns 10,807 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 30,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mgmt reported 281 shares stake. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Copeland Capital has 79,590 shares.

