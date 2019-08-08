Skytop Capital Management Holds Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST); New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp (EDU) Share Value Rose While Credit Agricole S A Decreased by $2.77 Million Its Holding

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp Inc (EDU) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 36,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, down from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1.01 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.79. About 470,577 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is New Oriental Education & Tech Group Inc. (EDU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Calculating The Fair Value Of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Oriental: Strong Growth With Price To Break Through – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HAS, INFN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,732 shares to 5,972 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 26,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).