Skytop Capital Management Holding in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Waste Management (WM) Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Stake by $437,235

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.54 million shares traded or 51.51% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 215,674 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, down from 219,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 2.39M shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & holds 4,525 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments has 0.6% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 86,724 shares. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 50,766 shares. Johnson Finance Inc stated it has 1,791 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26,778 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 60,844 shares. Nebraska-based Bridges Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Canandaigua Natl Bank Tru Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,054 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 375,150 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Element Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Agf holds 2.30M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 601,337 shares. Scotia Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 135,199 shares. Perritt Capital invested in 4,698 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares to 210,125 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 11,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).