Skytop Capital Management Has Raised Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $2.16 Million; Wasatch Advisors Lowered Stamps Com (STMP) Position by $475,308 as Share Value Declined

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 5,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The institutional investor held 66,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40 million, down from 72,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 292,433 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS $9.60-Adj EPS $10.60

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $100.56. About 340,268 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,788 are held by Trexquant Invest L P. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.01% or 31,111 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,288 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Us Bankshares De reported 3,787 shares. 500 are owned by Glenmede Tru Na. Swiss Bancorp owns 31,266 shares. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). 8,618 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Wasatch Advsrs reported 66,266 shares. Pnc Inc reported 63 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Paloma Prtn Management has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 84.72% or $1.94 from last year’s $2.29 per share. STMP’s profit will be $6.01 million for 49.38 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual EPS reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.54% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 37,290 shares to 206,373 shares, valued at $14.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 68,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lovesac Company.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 02/22/2019: STMP, TTD, PAGS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MRTX, STMP, MIC – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stamps.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park West Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 1.44M shares. Yorktown Management stated it has 0.15% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation holds 0.25% or 3,707 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 59,804 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.03% or 8,907 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Barclays Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 88,307 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Mesirow Management owns 94,293 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,300 shares. Baupost Lc Ma holds 1.00 million shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Qvt Financial Lp holds 126,324 shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Foster & Motley Incorporated reported 19,357 shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Community Financial Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 50 shares.