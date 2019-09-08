Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Artemis Investment Management Llp Increased F5 Networks (FFIV) Holding by $12.42 Million

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 51.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 79,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 233,403 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.65M, up from 154,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.96. About 422,944 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 09/03/2018 F5 CEO Locoh-Donou Charts the Software Shift — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Grp Incorporated holds 94,563 shares. 123,900 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Stanley Mgmt Lc stated it has 58,295 shares. Weybosset & Limited Liability Company invested in 0.25% or 3,550 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,727 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.53% or 1.25 million shares. Meritage Group Ltd Partnership stated it has 6.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has 2.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clal Ins Enterp Limited accumulated 2.13% or 738,654 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 59,759 shares. Advent Capital Mngmt De stated it has 6,296 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.09% or 1.42M shares. Jnba Advisors holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 35,830 shares. Citizens Northern has 44,225 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Founders Financial Ltd Co owns 2,336 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,981 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management accumulated 125,463 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 71,144 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 143 shares stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,940 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 2,402 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 16,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Asset Mgmt One Company Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 57,489 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt invested 0.4% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). North Star Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 630 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) or 722 shares. 15,681 are held by Sigma Inv Counselors.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 353,990 shares to 253,611 shares, valued at $62.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 84,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,723 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Ed Inc.