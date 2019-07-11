Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Its Take (TTWO) Stake as Shares Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Trimmed Stake in Five Below (FIVE) by $2.03 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.16. About 939,435 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Buy Take-Two on the dip because ‘Fortnite’ risk is ‘overblown,’ analyst says; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26M, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 651,520 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 06/03/2018 – Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38 million and $208.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,355 shares to 6,465 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,810 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Incorporated. Hbk Invests Lp stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Avenir reported 2,085 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Com owns 510,569 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Capital reported 3,457 shares. Westfield Cap Mngmt Lp holds 399,178 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 40,408 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation has 705,650 shares. Hilltop Holdings reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Profund Limited Liability Corp holds 7,076 shares. Tyvor Cap Limited Liability Company holds 45,181 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 106,518 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company owns 800,403 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.63 million for 63.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

