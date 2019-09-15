Skytop Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $1.19 Million as Share Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Greenwood Gearhart Increased by $796,471 Its Holding

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 4,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 48,086 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.52 million, up from 44,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 41.74% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Facebook and Snap have said that augmented reality is a top priority; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 04/05/2018 – Apple closes at record high, nabs best week since 2011; 15/03/2018 – Slashdot: Apple Bans Iran from the App Store (bleepingcomputer.com)

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62 million, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.85M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 6,420 shares. 230,992 are held by Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Maine-based Hm Payson has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Alta Lc, Utah-based fund reported 284,148 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Goldman Sachs Gru reported 454,046 shares stake. Copeland Capital Ltd Company holds 96,964 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.47 million shares. Sei Invests reported 132,507 shares. Legal General Gp Plc accumulated 298,280 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability has 1.47M shares. Us Bankshares De owns 7,998 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.05M for 16.91 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Ridge Llc holds 230,588 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Lafayette Invests holds 18,721 shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt holds 1.7% or 21,023 shares. Lesa Sroufe And Company accumulated 2,485 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 87,274 shares or 3.15% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na owns 44,249 shares. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 39,719 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Skylands Capital Lc invested in 8.27% or 303,850 shares. Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 336,754 shares. Private Wealth holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 77,947 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 2.69% or 434,766 shares. Callan Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,032 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs has 537,700 shares for 9.01% of their portfolio. Franklin Res reported 9.06M shares stake. Woodstock Corp has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00 million and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bny Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 29,022 shares to 123,999 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 18,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,621 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).