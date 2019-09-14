Skytop Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $1.01 Million as Market Value Declined; Mai Wealth Advisors Cut Visa Cl A (V) Stake by $683,696 as Share Price Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 3,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 103,518 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, down from 107,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.17. About 339,866 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster & Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 23,109 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 551,860 shares stake. 80,498 were accumulated by Mesirow Financial Invest. Stevens Cap LP invested in 0.06% or 12,843 shares. Skytop Capital Management reported 11.18% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Qs Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 49,258 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 7,079 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 44,812 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 8,065 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications reported 14,015 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 54,212 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 38,367 shares. Axa reported 127,100 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 672,460 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Easy â€œHackâ€ Delivered 70% Gains in 9 Months (and is about to do it again) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 14,423 shares to 199,207 shares, valued at $13.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Mkts E (VEA) by 8,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corp Dc invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Kessler Invest Grp Limited Liability Company has 2.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kames Public Limited holds 628,993 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,230 shares. Ntv Asset Lc stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Diligent Investors Lc, California-based fund reported 34,051 shares. Captrust Advsrs invested in 94,866 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Planning Advsr Lc reported 31,850 shares. State Street stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 1.2% or 3.33M shares in its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 37,259 shares. Farallon Limited Company invested in 1.71% or 1.19M shares. First Citizens Bankshares Trust has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Prudential holds 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3.90M shares. Private Harbour Invest And Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2.25% or 12,559 shares in its portfolio.