Skytop Capital Management Has Lifted Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $2.16 Million; Stock Price Declined; Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) Stock Price Rose While Diamond Hill Capital Management Trimmed by $4.20 Million Its Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 32,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 564,669 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.11 million, down from 597,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 114,701 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 09/05/2018 – Watchdog probes FAA’s oversight of aircraft maintenance at American Airlines and Allegiant Air; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant Travel April Traffic Rose 13.1%; 25/04/2018 – ALGT SAYS ON TRACK TO HAVE ALL-AIRBUS FLEET BY END OF 2018; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING; 16/04/2018 – Allegiant Defies 60 Minutes Air Pocket, Small Caps Beat Again — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Allegiant flight makes an emergency landing after the crew notices an ‘electrical smell’; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 11.1% :ALGT US; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 409,566 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) CEO Perry Sook on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Limited Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 317,456 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Act Ii Lp reported 10.55% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Indexiq Ltd Liability Co reported 14,292 shares. Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Pinnacle Assocs reported 0.21% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 29,289 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Limited has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Invesco owns 40,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 12,880 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). World Invsts owns 0.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2.20M shares.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Allegiant and Minor League Baseball’s Partnership Offers Travel and Baseball Promotions With the Allegiant World Mastercard® This Season – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Market Volatility Impact Allegiant Travel Company’s (NASDAQ:ALGT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FPA Capital Comments on Allegiant Travel – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ALGT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.74 million shares or 4.24% less from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Numerixs Inv Technology invested in 0.01% or 600 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). The Colorado-based Ghp has invested 0.18% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 4,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 101,761 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp owns 515 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Diamond Hill invested in 0.4% or 564,669 shares. Illinois-based Tyvor Ltd Liability has invested 3.06% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 5,881 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Principal Gp holds 109,756 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 138.30% or $1.30 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.52 million for 15.85 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual EPS reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.27% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 74,689 shares to 5.55M shares, valued at $234.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 47,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (Cl A).