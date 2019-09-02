Skytop Capital Management Has Increased Position in Equinix (EQIX); American International Group Ord (AIG) Share Value Rose While Starr International Co Has Cut Position by $9.60 Million

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 53.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 23,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.42M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $556.28. About 201,553 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 4.57M shares traded or 18.44% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. ROE 7.7% VS 9.6% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $920.61M for 12.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

