Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Stake in Take (TTWO) by $1.22 Million; Chicago Equity Partners Trimmed Holding in Oneok New (OKE) by $1.33 Million

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 19,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 37,605 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 56,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.05. About 1.69 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.32 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 08/05/2018 – Take Two Emojis and Call Me in the Morning; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corporation invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 1.76M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Los Angeles & Equity Research stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Mai Mgmt invested in 5,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moody Comml Bank Division accumulated 0.09% or 36,044 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 16,627 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.25 million shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 1.41 million shares. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited Liability holds 100,000 shares or 6.43% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 21,141 shares.

