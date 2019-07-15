Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.17 Million as Stock Price Rose; Haverford Trust Company Holding in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Decreased as Shares Declined

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 7.38M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Innovation and Culture Transformation at Hispanicize 2018 in Miami; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 45,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, down from 209,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 9.17 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WANTS CONGRESS TO CREATE LEGISLATIVE SOLUTION FOR DEALING WITH GUNMAKERS -CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo reportedly pocketed fire and police department pension fund fee rebates; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: The City of Greenville said 600 jobs will be impacted by Wells Fargo’s decision to close the; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 12/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC MDCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM ; RATING $11.00; 07/03/2018 – Nuns’ pressure leads Wells Fargo to publish causes of ‘systemic lapses in governance’; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.09 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt Inc invested 1.78% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 4.32M shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Altfest L J Inc holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 5,578 shares. First City Capital Mgmt holds 17,257 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corporation owns 17,671 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Provise Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 173,669 shares. Causeway Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.85 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 17.36M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Invest Mngmt has invested 1.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Atlas Browninc owns 10,114 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Company holds 691 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 377,593 shares. Davis Cap Lc holds 6.81% or 1.65 million shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 26,927 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $119.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 199,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Charlie Munger’s Only 4 Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “How BofA, Wells Fargo performed in this year’s stress testing – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,694 are held by Aviance Cap Limited Liability. Joho stated it has 408,000 shares. Private Capital has 4,003 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bokf Na reported 478,511 shares stake. Horizon Invests Lc owns 28,994 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Weitz Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,500 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 90,714 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 1.9% or 115,249 shares. Mai Mgmt has 283,109 shares. D Scott Neal Inc owns 1,759 shares. Moreover, Verity Asset Management Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,586 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 2.91% or 44,225 shares in its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company accumulated 44,301 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lc reported 163,778 shares. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 9.28 million shares or 1.66% of the stock.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.