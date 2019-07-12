Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.17 Million as Shares Rose; Albemarle Com (ALB) Stock Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Raised Its Position

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 11.53 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY SERVER PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 20%; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp Com (ALB) by 460.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 23,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,426 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, up from 5,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 853,288 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Savings Bank De reported 636,962 shares. Alps reported 4,714 shares. Stevens Cap LP reported 82,951 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 8,025 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 88,340 shares. Bronson Point Management Lc reported 1.12% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% or 6,427 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.03% or 13,695 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership stated it has 14,089 shares. Raymond James Advisors owns 24,017 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 302,261 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 184,327 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 2,951 are held by Horizon Invests Ltd Liability. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt owns 3,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com accumulated 7,272 shares.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle declares $0.3675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Albemarle a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.