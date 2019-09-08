Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Its Take (TTWO) Position by $1.22 Million; Share Value Rose; Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Lifted Its Stake by $359,100

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 750,440 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 24/04/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.22. About 2.62M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $63.03 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Owners of Take-Two Stock Likely to Focus on Its Top Line – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending August 9th, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Take-Two Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.00M for 26.36 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.