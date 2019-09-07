Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Its Take (TTWO) Holding by $1.22 Million; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stock Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased by $6.51 Million Its Holding

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 750,440 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – Giant Food and Wizards District Gaming Announce Partnership; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 06/04/2018 – The firm’s analyst, Michael Olson, said Take-Two’s core gamer demographic is much older than the average “Fortnite” player; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 55,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 726,190 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.21M, down from 781,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 20/04/2018 – LILLY ADDED TOP-LINE FROM CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 RANGE; 14/05/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO LILLY’S 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF DEAL; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 03/04/2018 – TASLY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP 600535.SS SAYS UNIT SIGNS LICENSING AGREEMENT ON DIABETES MEDICINE WITH ELI LILLY LLY.N; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Overall Summary Score Was Also Significantly Higher for Entresto Patients; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY REQUESTS REVIEW OF NEG OPINION ON NERATINIB

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 11,246 shares. Hills Bank & Trust & Co owns 1,826 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management reported 201,937 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc owns 30,483 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. C Worldwide Group A S, Denmark-based fund reported 91,848 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department holds 0.09% or 6,904 shares. Tobam has invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd accumulated 11,240 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26,359 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services Gru has invested 0.31% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Columbus Circle Invsts invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Naples Ltd Company holds 0.51% or 15,421 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 197,750 shares. 15,629 are held by Gam Holding Ag. 182,300 are owned by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,093 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $164.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36B for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs expanded use of Lilly’s Taltz – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M worth of stock or 205,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Co holds 1.11 million shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt reported 802,603 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gru Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 1.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ranger Investment Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.03% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 7,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System reported 176,404 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America owns 321 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,172 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 287 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co owns 1.58M shares. Jag Cap Management Lc invested in 0.47% or 30,755 shares.