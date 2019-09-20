Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Its Equinix (EQIX) Position by $1.87 Million; Share Value Rose; Stoneridge (SRI) Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Increased Position by $3.53 Million as Stock Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 113,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The hedge fund held 346,559 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.93 million, up from 232,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 56,589 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 53,413 shares. Barclays Plc holds 18,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perritt Cap Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 44,132 shares. Aqr Cap Management accumulated 57,684 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 173,971 shares. Nwq Invest Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 691,565 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd Liability owns 4.18% invested in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) for 346,559 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Co accumulated 11,455 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 598 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability holds 138,030 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thb Asset Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 274,076 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 29,244 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Globeflex Cap LP reported 0.36% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

More notable recent Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Stoneridge Announces Second MirrorEye® Award with Commercial Vehicle OEM – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Stoneridge to Present at CL King’s 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE) by 11,037 shares to 68,588 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 140,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,506 shares, and cut its stake in American Outdoor Brands.