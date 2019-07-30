Skytop Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Take (TTWO) by $1.22 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 46.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 29,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,484 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 63,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 227,118 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 10/05/2018 – Best’s Special Report: Myriad Challenges Test the Mettle of Medical Professional Liability Writers; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 25/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD: SUBPOENA SEEKS DOCUMENTS ON MEDICARE-MEDICAID BILLING; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT; 04/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics to Present Five Studies at the Seventh International Symposium on Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Setting

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $122.75. About 1.18M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP SHR TO RANGE FROM $1.53 TO $1.80; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 GAAP NET REVENUE TO RANGE FROM $2.50 BLN TO $2.60 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 24/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Wait for Take Two’s earnings before buying; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KeyBanc comes back bullish on videogame publishers – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Take-Two Interactive Stock Dropped 17% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Take-Two’s Upcoming Game Releases Will Drive The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Solid Demand for Educational Toys to Drive Toys & Games Industry – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Take-Two (TTWO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs invested in 0% or 12,783 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 9,560 shares. Us Bancorp De has invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 183,288 shares. 22,421 are owned by Nomura Hldg. Blackrock Inc has 7.83 million shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 2,728 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Raymond James Associates owns 41,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 6,000 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 100 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp invested in 0.23% or 87,500 shares. Valinor Management Limited Partnership holds 5.56% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 1.12M shares. Jefferies Gru holds 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 6,556 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $-0.26 earnings per share, down 1,400.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -181.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MYGN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 76.62 million shares or 2.98% more from 74.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has 0.29% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 825,660 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 14,394 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% or 91 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Inc LP has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 218,662 shares. 322,096 were reported by Pictet Asset Management. 98,199 were reported by Tieton Ltd. Zacks Investment Mngmt owns 14,351 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc stated it has 3.66% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Bamco Ny accumulated 0.07% or 509,564 shares. Ameriprise reported 484,382 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd reported 377,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 17,463 shares.