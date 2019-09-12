Skytop Capital Management Decreased Holding in Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) by $1.19 Million; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Jag Capital Management Decreased Position

Jag Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 89.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc sold 133,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 15,366 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 148,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $98.33. About 2.53 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.23. About 952,374 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 39.02 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 13,504 shares to 125,029 shares, valued at $20.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 124,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,574 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Reit (NYSE:AMT).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Electronic Arts Needs to Master in the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts in 3 Charts – Nasdaq” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Something Is Finally Going Right for Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,000 shares. 429,413 are owned by Sirios Capital Management Ltd Partnership. United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tortoise Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.13% or 519,543 shares. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 2,323 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 52,823 shares stake. Polar Cap Llp stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Aperio Lc holds 155,137 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Com accumulated 306 shares or 0% of the stock. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oppenheimer Inc accumulated 7,752 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). New England And Inc accumulated 8,425 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Associates accumulated 948,687 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership reported 449,420 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.09% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 2.00M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp reported 48,997 shares. Alta Capital Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.23% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 2.72M shares. Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 25,150 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, Legal General Group Plc has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 298,280 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 10,537 shares. Washington Tru reported 236,316 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 454,046 shares.