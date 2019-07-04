Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.17 Million as Valuation Rose; United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Upped Its Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.00 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,315 were reported by Parsec Financial. 91,415 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Boys Arnold And Inc has invested 1.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 40,183 are owned by Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 15,494 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 50,385 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Sageworth Trust owns 386 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp holds 17,808 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,024 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Comgest Glob Invsts Sas holds 46,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc owns 4,156 shares. Westport Asset reported 4,127 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 117,100 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares to 50,913 shares, valued at $12.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 119,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,410 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

