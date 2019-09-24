Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) Stake by $800,204 as Share Price Rose; United Rentals (URI) Holder Prudential Financial Has Increased Its Position by $14.30 Million as Shares Declined

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 10,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 174,471 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 178,544 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EUR 0.15; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR REV., ADJ. EBITDA; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 108,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 344,310 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.67M, up from 235,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 957,883 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 28,654 are owned by Td Asset Mngmt Inc. Burney stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Norinchukin Bancorporation The reported 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 301,834 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% or 6,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.04M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Communications Ma reported 23,661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandler Capital invested in 0.02% or 2,150 shares. Westport Asset Management has 0.73% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,000 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 397,896 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Chevy Chase Tru holds 65,939 shares. 110,000 were accumulated by Lonestar Capital Mgmt Lc. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 8,392 shares to 409,165 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 112,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,310 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Estimating The Fair Value Of InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: InterXion Holding (NYSE:INXN) Stock Increased An Energizing 174% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “InterXion drops 5% after Wells Fargo hits sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About InterXion Holding N.V.’s (NYSE:INXN) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.