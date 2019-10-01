Skytop Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Microsoft (MSFT); Btr Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by $1.47 Million

Btr Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc bought 56,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 220,429 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.81 million, up from 163,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $27.7. About 2.30 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $536.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 2,430 shares to 690 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo& Co (New) (NYSE:WFC) by 7,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,655 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

