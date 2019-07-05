Skytop Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM); Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Loews Cut Its Position as Share Price Declined

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 282,812 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 790,069 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $28.14 million activity. Whalen Kathleen M sold 200 shares worth $27,896. Reiner Deborah M sold $64,807 worth of stock. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. The insider Morrow J William sold 3,224 shares worth $442,302. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of stock or 28,084 shares. Another trade for 37,500 shares valued at $5.24M was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.34% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Pitcairn stated it has 5,834 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Voya Investment Limited Company holds 240,335 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 3,062 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1,617 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Victory Inc invested in 0.04% or 121,560 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Company stated it has 11,645 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Renaissance Grp Limited Co reported 1.06% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). B Riley Wealth Inc reported 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Mirae Asset has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Llc has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Brant Point Investment Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 41,837 shares. Tekla Capital Management Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 EPS, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 13.99 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.