Skytop Capital Management Boosted Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM); Guggenheim Capital Holds Stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 40.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 330,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 818,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 468,405 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 5,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 122,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87M, up from 116,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 689,117 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 24/05/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Expects Palynziq Will Be Available in U.S. by End of Jun; 13/04/2018 – BioMarin’s Kuvan Weekly Retail Sales Rose 1.1%: Symphony; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin’s Gene Therapy Manufacturing Facility Recognized with Industry Award; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces 1 Platform and 3 Poster Presentations at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical Backs FY18 Rev $1.47B-$1.53B

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 71,510 shares to 838,061 shares, valued at $36.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Life Storage Inc by 11,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,455 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BMRN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63 were reported by Valley Advisers. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.05% or 82,664 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 11,710 shares. Tcw reported 787,734 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.32M shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc invested in 3,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Trust has invested 0.03% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Pnc Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Utah Retirement Sys holds 33,357 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd has 18,191 shares. First Light Asset Ltd has invested 0.76% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Westpac Banking Corp reported 12,179 shares. Opus Point Management Lc stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).